Cold weather forecast for most country

LAHORE: Cold and dry weather with smoggy conditions continued to prevail in the City on Sunday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, smog/fog was likely to prevail in the plain areas of Punjab. Sunday’s lowest temperature was recorded at Leh and Skardu where the mercury dropped to -06°C while in Lahore it was 09°C and highest was 25.5°C.
TAKHTBHAI: Mardan police arrested 10 proclaimed offenders, nine abettors and 14 other suspects during search and...
LAHORE: Two youths were hit to death near Eastern Bypass Lahore to Sialkot Motorway Sunday.The victims were identified...
SUKKUR: A man shot dead a woman in Shikarpur after declaring her Kari for allegedly committing adultery. Reports said...
SUKKUR: Some unidentified assailants on a motorcycle shot a woman dead in Larkana on Sunday over personal...
SUKKUR: As many as five children have died due to measles in various parts of interior Sindh, despite the ongoing...
LAHORE: The first three-day Urs celebrations of the TLP founder Ameer Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi concluded Sunday...