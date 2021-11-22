Haven’t come to Pakistan to return to US: Gill

ISLAMABAD: SAPM Shahbaz Gill has said he has not come to Pakistan to return to the US and he will contest election if Prime Minister Imran Khan desires so.

He said in a message in a tweet on social media website some political clowns keep on making false predictions about his return to the US every other day in order to keep them in media but I want to make it clear that I have not come to return to the US.

I will fight against the corruption of clowns and their spectators with full force, he announced. “I will stand with my captain no matter he is in government or opposition,” he remarked. Clowns and their leaders are very perturbed due to me he said, adding, life and death is in the hands of Almighty Allah.