South Asian nations urged to tackle common challenges collectively

LAHORE: Speakers at different sessions held under the third annual Asma Jahangir Conference here on Saturday drafted a charter, asking the South Asian nations to collectively tackle their common challenges and bring greater freedom, tolerance and justice to the whole region.

The resolutions that emerged from the panel discussions on the freedom of speech and free press, recognised that states in South Asia are no longer listening to voices of the people and that they must do so.

It was recognised that peaceful protests were being trampled in these countries, and demand of rights was seen as sedition. At the same time, those who resort to war mongering were in fact not only appeased but also actively nurtured by the states. This creates an atmosphere of deep suspicion and distrust, sending the dangerous signal that only force can prevail.

Censorship in this day and age backfires. The act of suppressing a news ironically draws it more attention. Thus the only thing it accomplishes is a further deepening of the mistrust between the state and its people.

The states in South Asia must open dialogue with dissenting voices to dispense with coercive methods they have become so fond of. Ahmed Rashid while announcing the resolutions for the Afghanistan panel said that Pakistan must help the refugees fleeing from Afghanistan, and appealed to the world community to help us pay for these refugees.

We should be encouraging the Taliban to set up an all-inclusive government and express what kind of political future they want for themselves, he said, adding Pakistan should not be playing a role for the Taliban spokesman.

In the session on victim blaming, it was understood that investigations and complaints must begin by believing victims and survivors, instead of disbelieving them. At workplaces, women should support each other by clubbing together, and support women’s movement for change.

The anti-harassment laws must be displayed and committees must be set up. Media representation of women should be sensitive; criminal defamation laws should be revisited and judges, lawyers, and prosecution agencies must be given gender sensitive training.