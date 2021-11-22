Passing EVM Bill sheer dishonesty: Khursheed

SUKKUR: PPP MNA Syed Khursheed Shah said passing the EVM Bill, in the Senate, was a sheer dishonesty of the government and said any working model of the EVMs cannot be available in next two years, while 0.9 million EVMs cannot cater to the countrywide elections.

Speaking to the media persons in Kandhkot and Sukkur on Saturday, the PPP senior leader Khursheed Shah, who is facing Rs1.24 billion corruption reference by the NAB, said the Pandora box would open during the election. He said the PTI ministers were trying to create a rift in the PPP by exploiting his meeting with PML-N’s Marriyum Aurangzeb, saying it was not the first meeting, besides it was quite normal for politicians to meet with rivalry party members.