Fazl says govt planning to rig next polls

PESHAWAR: Accusing the rulers of planning to rig next polls, head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Fazlur Rahman Saturday said that they wanted general elections, not the local government polls, to get back the stolen mandate of the people. He was addressing a protest demonstration against the unbearable price-hike, which was organised by the PDM.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former chief minister Akram Khan Durrani, head of Qaumi Watan Party Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, PML-N provincial head Amir Muqam, member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Ikhtiar Wali Khan and others also addressed the gathering. Maulana Fazlur Rahman said that the sky-rocketing price-hike had made life miserable for the people. “The illegitimate government has broken all records of price-hike. And people are committing suicide due to abject poverty,” he added. The JUI-F chief said that the rulers were making plans to rig polls once again and for the purpose the so-called electoral reforms were introduced.

“The government has harmed the sanctity of the parliament through the hurriedly- made legislation,” he went on to add. The government had threatened and forced its own members to attend the joint session of the parliament while phone calls were also made to some of the opposition members to stay away from the session, he claimed. The legislation was aimed at the release of Kalbhushan, the killer of the people and soldiers of the country, he said, adding, through the so-called legislation the international monetary organisations had been given direct access to the national economy.

“Now the State Bank of Pakistan will make direct dealings with the International Monetary Fund (IMF),” he said. He also came down hard on the prime minister and said: “Imran Khan is an unnecessary item in Pakistani politics. He is the puppet of someone else.”

He said that it was time to send the illegal government home packing. “We would continue our struggle till the ouster of the government. If the establishment wants to protect its honour, it should stop supporting the illegal rulers,” he maintained.

The PDM head hinted at launching a march on the federal capital, saying that once they launch a march on Islamabad the government would not be able to stop their ways and Imran Khan won’t find the way to escape. “The rulers have been playing with the Islamic identity of the country. Those claiming to establish the state of Madina have promoted western culture,” he added.

In his speech, Shahid Khaqan Abbas said that the recent legislation in the joint session of the parliament was not aimed at the well-being of the masses but to release Indian spy Kalbhushan.

The legislation for which members were brought to the house by force can’t be succeeded, he said. He added that the PDM was the only platform from which voice was raised for the masses, whose lives have been made miserable by the price-hike. He said that gas was produced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but it was not available for the people of the province. He said that a country cannot be put on the path to development where the opinion of the people was not respected.

He said that the former chief justice of this country has been accused of stealing elections. “When the right of the people to vote is stolen, problems would have to be suffered,” he remarked. QWP chief Aftab Sherpao rejected the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the next election and said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was planning to rig the polls.

He said the government knew it was going to face a crushing defeat in the next general election as the rulers reneged on all pledges. Aftab Sherpao said there was a growing sense of resentment and despondency among the have-nots, who had been exposed to record inflation. All segments of the society, including the youth, were disenchanted with the government, he added.

Aftab Sherpao said the PDM wanted the holding of the free and fair election in the country to give the electorate the chance to elect their true representatives. “We will not allow interference in the electoral process. We are committed to upholding the constitution and democratic values,” he vowed. He added the government had failed on all fronts.