Plaza built on NHA land razed

ABBOTTABAD: The district administration on Sunday demolished a newly constructed building and reclaimed one kanal commercial land worth more than Rs30 million in an operation against encroachments on the Mansehra Road near the Muslimabad police checkpost.

The operation was part of the drive by local administration against the land grabbers in the city who have occupied public property with the connivance of black sheep in government departments. Abbottabad Assistant Commissioner Ehsan Ahsan supervised the anti-encroachment operation.

Using heavy machinery, the district administration demolished the newly constructed market. It was learnt that the building was constructed at Muslimabad on the land owned by National Highway Authority (NHA).

The NHA in its letter to Abbottabad assistant commissioner dated 18th November (copy available with The News) stated that they had issued notices to one Matiu Zaman and Fakhar-uz-Zaman for construction of illegal shops on NHA row near police checkpost.

The letter requested the administration to provide the necessary magisterial cover for carrying out the anti-encroachment operation. It added that notices had been served to the encroachers. The operation bulldozed the entire market and recovered the precious land.