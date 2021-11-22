Ababeel Force to counter street crimes

PESHAWAR: The police is launching a bigger motorbike force with 1,600 personnel to curb the increasing street crimes in the provincial capital.

An official said over 400 motorbikes are being arranged for Peshawar to launch the new force that will work under a superintendent of police (SP).

The new force will be called Ababeel and it will go after the street criminals as well as ensure more patrolling and presence of policemen in the areas infamous for street crimes.

“Apart from purchasing new motorbikes, the existing ones in various wings and units are being arranged for the Ababeel Force. The plan is to launch a 1,600 personnel force with 400 motorbikes that will work in two shifts with 800 men patrolling the city streets at one time,” the inspector general of police Moazzam Jah Ansari told The News.

The force will respond within no time in case of any crime in an area and will also ensure visibility of the force across the district.

“New motorbikes, bullet-proof jackets, helmets, communication gadgets, weapons and other requirements will be provided to the force,” said Moazzam Ansari.

The IGP said the force will help maintain law and order in the capital city along with the regular police. A source said a large number of cops performing duty with officers and other VIPs have been closed to lines for induction in Ababeel Force that is to be formally launched in the coming days.

A similar force is likely to be launched in other major towns to effectively control street crime. An official said the Ababeel Force will exclusively go after the gangs involved in snatching, robberies, theft, burglaries as well as other street crimes across Peshawar.

Apart from Ababeel, the City Patrol is also being revived for effective use.

An increase was witnessed in the snatching of cell phones, cash, motorbike and valuables as well as robberies, theft, burglaries and other crimes in Peshawar and many other cities of the country in the recent months.

Apart from loose crime control by the relevant station house officers and respective heads of the district, division and sub-division, joblessness and unprecedented inflation were some other factors behind the significant increase in the crimes.

Despite several gangs were busted and, as per police, over 1000 gangsters were held, the increase in crime went up and more people continued to suffer.

“Over 600 criminals and those brandishing weapons were arrested and cache of arms were recovered in search operations, snap checking and other actions only during the last one month,” said Capital City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan.

One of the other reasons for the increase in crime was burking, a common practice in which registration of cases is avoided to show the better situation to senior officers and the government.

There were a number of complaints, even for the last many years, that a large number of cases of various crimes, including snatching, robberies, theft, car and bike lifting, kidnapping and many other crimes are not being registered while others are being lodged only as roznamcha.

There are also reports that in scores of cases victims do not even approach the police since they have no hope of any help from the force.

An official said that IGP had warned all the regional and district heads to take action against the SHOs and senior officers involved in burking as they give a false picture of their areas to the bosses which encourages the criminals.

A helpline is being introduced to approach the IG Office by anyone in case of non-registration of FIR or any other complaint.

An official said the force has been directed to work on a new 15-point strategy by going after the gangs involved in street crimes including, time and area wise crime heat mapping, focusing on the identified areas and timings, intensifying uniformed foot patrolling and deploying plainclothes men on streets.

The police have been directed to monitor the bailed out street criminals and interrogate those still behind bars, making them bound to turn up to the police station regularly to monitor their activities.

The strategy also includes checking and cracking down on purchasers of stolen mobile sets and other stolen goods, engaging the community in law enforcement efforts and encouraging the traders and other people to install CCTV cameras with enough backup recording

The strategy includes interviewing the victims and identifying the patterns of the crimes as well as making computer sketches of the criminals and suspects.

Police have also been directed to organize a database of all the street criminals involved in the past.