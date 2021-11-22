Slow pace of work: Forum threatens to move court against TMA

HARIPUR: The Haripur Awami Forum on Sunday threatened to move court against the funding agency and the contractors if reconstruction work on the side drains of the Grand Trunk Road was not completed within two weeks.

The threat was hurled during a meeting of the Awami Forum with Maqbool Hussain Advocate in the chair. The members of the supreme council of the forum and office-bearers of its committees attended the meeting.

Taking exception to the slow pace of work, the participants said the contractors had failed to complete the reconstruction work which was part of the KFW, a German funding agency-supported project being implemented in partnership with the Tehsil Municipal Administration.

They said that for a furlong distance between National Bank to Sabzi Mandi Mor there were three different contractors who had deliberately kept the pace of work slow to the extent that it could not be completed even after a year.

As a result, the participants said, the traffic mess, flooding of the road due to diversion of water has become a common scene, causing inconvenience to pedestrians particularly women and elderly people.

The participants asked the contractors, funding agency and the TMA officials to ensure completion of the project within the next two weeks or else the Awami Forum would move the court against them.

Tahir Amin Tareen Advocate, Aurangzeb Mughal, Musharraf Hazarvi, Farhat Nawaz, Yasir Riaz, Muhammad Afsar, Muhammad Hafeez, Sheikh Fayyaz Hussain and Sadaqat Hasan and others attended the meeting.