Cop martyred in Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: Unidentified gunmen martyred a police constable at Miranshah-Mir Ali Road here on Sunday, sources said.
They said that constable Gul Amin was going to Mir Ali from Miranshah when unidentified gunmen opened fire on him at the Nurak area, leaving him dead on the spot. District Police Officer Atiq Hussain said the police had launched an investigation into the incident.
PESHAWAR: Qaumi Adabi Majlis, a new organization, was launched here on Sunday for promoting Pashto literature...
ABBOTTABAD: The district administration on Sunday demolished a newly constructed building and reclaimed one kanal...
PESHAWAR: Health experts of Aga Khan University during their visit to Bacha Khan Medical Complex and Gajju Khan...
PESHAWAR: The police is launching a bigger motorbike force with 1,600 personnel to curb the increasing street crimes...
HARIPUR: The Haripur Awami Forum on Sunday threatened to move court against the funding agency and the contractors if...
MANSEHRA: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested three men allegedly involved in the killing of a constable and his...