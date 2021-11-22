Cop martyred in Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: Unidentified gunmen martyred a police constable at Miranshah-Mir Ali Road here on Sunday, sources said.

They said that constable Gul Amin was going to Mir Ali from Miranshah when unidentified gunmen opened fire on him at the Nurak area, leaving him dead on the spot. District Police Officer Atiq Hussain said the police had launched an investigation into the incident.