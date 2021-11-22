Three arrested in double murder case

MANSEHRA: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested three men allegedly involved in the killing of a constable and his friend last week.
Bodies of Constable Adil Abbasi posted in Lower Kohistan and his friend Hamza Khalid were found in the Khaki area a few days ago.
The accused, Muzamal Shah, Mohammad Owais and Khizar Khan, were traced through mobile data, stated District Police Officer Sajjad Khan.
The DPO said that the slain policeman, Adil Abbasi, had reportedly bought ice drug (methamphetamine) from the accused but didn’t pay the money, which infuriated them who allegedly committed the murders.
Sajjad also said they were also probing a case, wherein the body of a woman was recovered in Lassan Nawab area recently.
