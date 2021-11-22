CM aide says PDM has failed to attract masses

NOWSHERA: Advisor to Chief Minister on Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Khaliqur Rahman on Sunday said that masses had rejected the opposition parties because of their “double standards and hollow slogans”.

Talking to elders of the area, he believed that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had gathered a few hundred people to stage a protest against the price-hike, adding that masses cannot be fooled by showing green pastures.

He alleged the PDM was holding public meetings to save its own leaders and blackmail the government to stop the accountability process.

The adviser said that opposition parties had opposed the use of electronic voting machines in the elections tooth and nail as they see their defeat owing to their policies.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was determined to serve the people by taking various steps to further improve good governance.

Khaliqur Rahman hoped the PTI candidates would win the upcoming local governments’ elections on the basis of performance.

He said the PTI workers and office-bearers had launched a full-fledged campaign for the local governments’ elections by conveying the messages of the party and that of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

About government economic policies, he said that scores of families were removed from the poverty line through various projects.

The aide to the chief minister recounted the achievements of the government, including the Bus Rapid Transit project, tree plantation and others.