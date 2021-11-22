JI says govt dishonoured pledges with tribesmen

KHAR: Jamaat-e-Islami provincial chief Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan Sunday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had failed to honour pledges made with the people of erstwhile Fata at the time merger.

“The government has only given Rs112 billion instead of Rs300 billion during the last three years, which is a peanut for the backward and undeveloped tribal areas,” he said while speaking at a press conference here.

JI local leaders, including former Member National Assembly Sahibzada Haroon Rashid, Sardar Khan, Maulana Waheed Gul and others were present on the occasion.

He alleged that the government was making amendments to the Islamic clauses on the dictation of the International Monetary Fund and the US.

“The incumbent government is hesitant to implement Islamic punishment for rapists and other criminals involved in crimes of heinous nature,” the senator said, adding that their masters had imposed them on us to further a specific agenda.

Coming down hard on the PTI rulers, he said the government had only caused disasters and rendered millions of people jobless.

He said that hike in prices of food items, medicines and inflation was the country’s real issues but despite taking huge loans from international financial institutions during the last three years, the government had no policy to steer the country out of the prevailing economic crisis.

The JI leader said the poor people and youths were compelled to commit suicides due to price-hike and joblessness in the country.