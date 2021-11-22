JI candidate promises uplift if elected

MARDAN: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) candidate for the slot of mayor of Mardan tehsil Mushtaq Seemab on Sunday presented a six-point manifesto for the development of the area if voted to power.
Addressing a press conference, Mushtaq said he would work to improve education, health, sports and sanitation in the area.
Flanked by other party colleagues, Mushtaq said people of Mardan were politically aware and would hopefully use their vote for a better future. He said that besides efforts for education, he would try to focus on the provision of clean water in Mardan, improvement of sanitation services, improvement of canal system for elimination of water pollution and making the environment healthier.
The candidate said sports grounds would also be set up for youths to promote sports activities. He hoped that the people of Mardan would vote for him on December 19.
