‘Arrangements ensured to protect Panahgahs dwellers from chilly weather’

Islamabad : Preparations at Shelter Homes (Panahgahs) have been completed to accommodate a steady rise in the number of shelter seekers in view of a huge drop in mercury after sunset in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Shelter Homes Naseem ur Rehman, during his one of the regular visit to a facility near Peshawar Morr, Sector G-9 Islamabad, told the media that the management was committed to save daily wage earners from the brutal ravages of winter.

He said the management team had upgraded the basic services including provision of hot water and a good stock of blankets and sleeping bags at all the facilities to ensure that nobody had to sleep under the open sky in harsh winter.

“We have taken a number of steps on the ground for effective implementation of Prime Minister’s direction that not a single poor worker should be turned away in the cold weather,” he remarked.

“We have made alternate arrangements to meet the increased need for shelter with the commencement of winter,” Naseem said while pointing to a marked increase in the number of shelter seekers.

He went on to say that there was around a thirty percent increase in the inflow as Panahgahs were the places where all the basic facilities were provided to the dwellers under a safe, secure, and well-maintained environment.

To manage the spillover of daily wage earners at those facilities that were located on prime locations in the capital city, the focal person said a shuttle service has been reactivated to facilitate the dwellers' inter-Panahgahs movement.

Naseem termed the initiative as an out-of-the-box solution to manage the growing influx of daily wagers, who flocked the inner city Panahgahs due to increased economic activities in Islamabad.

Our Panahgahs in sector G-9 and Sabzi Mandi were stretched to capacity, so we have decided to transport the influx to Tarlai and Bahara Kahu shelter homes.

He said the service would help the workers to reach the facilities at the outskirts of the capital city without spending money.

Naseem said telehealth kiosks were also set up at all the facilities to provide free medical treatment to a large number of dwellers with underlying conditions.