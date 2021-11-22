Two policemen arrested

Islamabad : Two policemen of capital police have been arrested on charges of receiving bribes from a citizen on the gate of PWD, said the police spokesman here on Sunday.

A case was also registered against them, he said.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman has placed the two policemen under suspension.

The accused policemen have been identified as Abdullah and Tahir, the spokesman mentioned.

Similarly, Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Lohi Bher was also suspended for not keeping a check and balance over his subordinates; SDPO is issued a charge sheet and Zonal SP was given displeasure letter by the capital police chief, he said. A departmental inquiry has also been launched against the accused officers on orders of IG.