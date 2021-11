Power shutdown

Islamabad: Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) on Sunday issued a power suspension programme for Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to Iesco spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period From:08:00am to 05:00pm, Bathar Feeder, From 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Kahuta City-1, New Chuah, Askari-7, Ghazan Khan, Chatah Bakhtawar, Ghauri Garden, Sohdaran, Khanna-2, Al-Noor Colony, Khanna East, Sawan Garden-1, FECHS, Lohi Bhair, Waheedabad, Burma, Mangial, Golf City, Tret, Shahdara, T&T, Shahpur, Bhara Kahu, Angori, Chakri, Arsalan Poultry Farm, SPD, Padial, Gagan, Chahan, Mohota, Model Town, Lohi Bhair, Karoar, Bab-ul-Islam, Islamabad Club, Coral, Mustafa Tower, G-10/4, I-10/1, I-8/2, D-12/2 , G-11 Markaz, F Block, Urology Center, Al Noor Colony, Dhok Hakmadad, Dhok Khabba, Eid Gah, Jamia Masjid, Gawalmandi, Westridge, Quaidabad, Kayani Road, Captain Amir, Noon, BB Shaheed, Haider Road, AWT , AFIC, Tipu Road, Bostan Khan Road, Model Town, Gulistan Colony, Kalial, Ragar, Shah Jeewan, Chungi No.

22, Chowk Pandori, Kambili Sadiq, Fazal Ahmed Shaheed, New Chawah, Ghazan Khan, Mandira, New Kaliam, Bahr Kalial, Nishan Haider, Mohota, Ghauri, Haro, Garhi Afghan, PMC, Pathargarh, Ahmednagar, Col. Sher Khan, Dharek, Hazro, Sarka, Meri, Shahenka, Kharpa, Mianwala, Maqsood Shaheed, Kamrial, Galyal, Gul Muhammad , Khanda, Sajjad Shaheed, Fateh Jang City-2, Sarai Alamgir, Doomily, Pakhwal, Boreen, F-2 Chipboard, Citi Housing, F-10 Kala Base, Mangla Cantt, Dina-1, Bakrala, Hasnot, Mumtaz Shaheed, Scheme-1, Jarmut, Chappar Sharif, Kantrila, Smoot, Bhoon, Khairpur, Line Park, Mureed, Sir Pak, Dhadial Express, Mulhal Mughals, Daulatullah, Sarkal, Kachehri, Rawal, Jalalpur, CS Shah, Lillah Town, Neela, Dhala, Kot Galla, Kot Shera, Main Bazaar, Akwal, Bilalabad, Multan Khurd Feeders, From 11:00 a.m.to 1:00 p.m.Nawababad, Wahdat Colony Feeders, From 9:00 a.m.to 5:00 p.m.