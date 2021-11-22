Mukhtar bats Southern Punjab to win

LAHORE: Mukhtar Ahmed’s century led Southern Punjab to their first win in the ongoing Cricket Associations Challenge here on Sunday.

Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also recorded victories in their second round matches of the tournament.

At Saeed Ajmal Cricket Academy in Faisalabad, Balochistan managed to score 258 for five in 45 overs after being asked to bat by Southern Punjab. Left-handed batter Ali Waqas top-scored with a quick-fire 82-ball 92, hitting eight fours and three sixes. Fahad Iqbal was the other notable run-getter with a 79-ball 67, smashing seven fours and one six. They added 132 runs for the third wicket.

Southern Punjab achieved the target in the 37th over with openers Mukhtar Ahmed and Zeeshan Ashraf providing a flying start. The opening pair knitted 206 runs. Zeeshan was unlucky to miss out on his hundred as he fell to leg-spinner Aftab Ahmed for 99. Zeeshan struck 11 fours and three sixes during his 75-ball innings. Mukhtar top-scored with a 92-ball 103, hitting seven fours and as many sixes. Waqar Hussain coming to bat at number three returned undefeated on 45 off 39 balls. His innings included five fours and one six.

For Balochistan, leg-spinner Aftab bagged three wickets for 69.

An all-round performance from Fahad Munir guided Central Punjab to a 98-run win over Northern at the LCCA Ground in Lahore. Opting to bat, Central Punjab scored 272 for six in 45 overs. Mohammad Faizan top-scored with a 58-ball 47, hitting three fours and one six. Fahad coming to bat at number six scored 41 off 50 balls, smashing three fours and one six.

For Northern, right-arm fast Shadab Majeed bagged two wickets for 44.

In reply, Northern were bowled out for 174 in the 36th over. Aaqib Liaquat top-scored with 39 off 68 balls, which included three fours and one six.

Fahad with his off-spin was the pick of the bowlers for Central Punjab as he took three wickets for 31. He was supported by Mohammad Irfan Jnr and Sohaibullah, both picking two wickets each.

At Rana Naved Cricket Academy in Sheikhupura, an all-round performance from Aamer Azmat led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to a comfortable seven-wicket win over Sindh.

Chasing 303 to win, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa opening pair Aamer and Junaid Afridi provided a solid 145-run start. Junaid struck 11 fours during his 85-ball 88 innings, while Aamer scored 87 off 75 balls. Aamer’s innings included 10 fours and four sixes.

Fazal-ur-Rehman (48, 42b, five fours, two sixes), Saqib Jamil (39 not out, 30b, two fours, one six) and Mohammad Bilal (26 not out, 25b, two fours, one six) helped their side achieve the target in the 43rd over.