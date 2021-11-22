Upsets in all three cup events at LRC

LAHORE: There were three cup events and in all the three the ones expected to take places galloped to astonishing wins here at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday.
Professor left behind the pack to win the Ertugrul Ghazi Cup. Brave Eagle flew high enough to grab the Haider Ali Cup. Diana with the word go took lead and maintained it till it claimed the Sheikh Sajjad Hassan Memorial Cup.
