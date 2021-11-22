Korda, Ko among leaders entering final round

MIAMI: LPGA Player of the Year contenders Nelly Korda and Ko Jin-young set the stage for a dramatic final-round duel Saturday as they joined a four-way tie for the lead alongside Nasa Hataoka and Celine Boutier at the LPGA Tour Championship.

South Korea’s Ko surged up the leaderboard at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, with a six-under par 66 that included seven birdies in a row on the front nine.