CP and KP fined for slow over rate

LAHORE: Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were fined for maintaining slow over rates during their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first-class match that ended at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, on Saturday.
In the drawn game, Central Punjab were found three overs short of their target after taking into account time allowances and, as such, were charged under Article 2.22 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with the minimum over-rate offences. As such, all members of the playing XI were fined Rs28,000.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were found two overs short of their target. All members of the playing XI were fined Rs16,000.
Central Punjab captain Ali Zaryab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa captain Khalid Usman accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Mohammad Javed.
