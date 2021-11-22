Test specialists reach BD

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s 14-member squad comprising Test specialists have reached Dhaka to join teammates for the two-match series starting from November 26.
Those who reached Dhaka Sunday include Azhar Ali, Mohammad Abbas, Fawad Alam, Imamul Haq, Abid Ali, Abdulllah Shafiq, Faheem Ashraf, Kamran Ghulam, Naseem Shah, Zahid Mehmood, Nauman Ali, Bilal Asif, Saud Shakil and Sajjid Khan.
All the new arrivals in Dhaka were tested for the Covid-19 virus.
“They will be allowed to join the team following a day of isolation and depending on the negative report,” a team official from Dhaka said.
