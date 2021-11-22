Book on II Qazi launched at Arts Council

A book on Allama II Qazi by Madad Ali Sindhi was recently launched at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP). The event was held by the ACP in collaboration with the Sindh Graduates Association.

Sindh Education and Culture Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah was the chief guest at the event. In his speech he praised the author for the book, stating that no other book had been exclusively written before on Qazi, who was an extraordinary scholar.

Television personality and politician Mehtab Akbar Rashidi said Qazi was a principled man and erudite scholar who also knew Arabic and Persian. She congratulated Sindhi on the publication of the book.

The author said it took a long time to write the book. He thanked the culture minister and Education Secretary Ghulam Akbar Leghari for helping him publish the book. Dr Ayub Sheikh, Dr Khalida Somro, Rafiq Ahmed Jafri, Dr Yasmin Qazi, Hassan Bhutto, Dr Qazi Khadim and Dr Sulaiman Sheikh also expressed their views on the book at the event.