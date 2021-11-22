‘People’s Party, Muttahida ruined Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, KMDC’

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said on Sunday that the Pakistan People Party (PPP) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) had ruined the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) and the Karachi Medical & Dental College (KMDC).

He was addressing an event to inaugurate the central diabetes camp held at the Alkhidmat Hospital, Nazimabad. In collaboration with the Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (Pima), Alkhidmat held 10 free diabetes screening camps in Karachi to mark World Diabetes Day.

Alkhidmat Karachi Health Director Dr Saqib Ansari, Pima Karachi head Dr Abdullah Muttaqi, and Alkhidmat’s Dr Rehan and Rashid Qureshi among others accompanied the JI leader. Rehman said that unfortunately, the health sector is not on the priority list of either the Sindh government or the federal government. He said the PPP government in Sindh relies heavily on the non-governmental organisation (NGO) sector instead of bringing reforms in the public healthcare sector.

He added that the flawed policies of the government are responsible for the prevailing situation of public hospitals. He also held the PPP responsible for bringing the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases.

Talking about the services of Alkhidmat, he said the NGO has been serving humanity in all fields of the welfare sector. He also highlighted the services of Alkhidmat during the coronavirus pandemic, and earthquakes and other calamities in the country as well as abroad. The JI city chief said that Alkhidmat is trusted across the country due to its transparent mechanism. He also hailed the role of Pima in the healthcare sector.