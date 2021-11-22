Wahab announces five-acre park adjacent to Lyari River

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Administrator Murtaza Wahab visited the Lyari River on Sunday and announced the construction of a park over land adjacent to the drain.

The Sindh government, he said, would construct a park adjacent to the Lyari River on five acres of land. The land decided for the park lies between District Keamari and District South. During the visit, Wahab monitored preparatory work for the park. Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister Asif Khan was also present on the occasion.

“In the past, this five acres of land was a safe haven for drug addicts,” the KMC administrator said, adding that after eliminating the drug dens and all sorts of encroachments on the land, a park was to be constructed there for which trees would be planted.

He remarked that since the land was adjacent to the river, it was expected to be fertile for plants and trees. He said Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had directed the provincial government to plant an urban forest around the Lyari Expressway in Karachi.

Wahab also announced that a football ground would also be constructed inside the park. “With the construction of a football ground, the communities and residential areas surrounding the Lyari River will get a chance to engage in healthy sports activities,” he said. He said that an urban forest had already been established on the Mauripur side of the Lyari River and date trees had been planted for beautification. Wahab stated that the Green Karachi initiative of the provincial government would flourish with the commencement of the urban forest surrounding the Lyari Expressway.