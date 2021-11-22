Over 61pc doctors in Pakistan obese or overweight, claims study

More than 61 per cent doctors, mostly cardiologists practising at different public and private health facilities in Pakistan, are either obese or overweight, while around 7.5 per cent healthcare professionals are heavy or chain smokers, a research paper has revealed.

“Of the 159 health professionals, including 100 cardiologists, interviewed and medically examined from the entire Pakistan, over 21 per cent were found to be obese and 40 per cent overweight,” Dr Salik Ahmed Memon, interventional cardiology fellow at Karachi’s National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), said while explaining his research.

“This shows that despite advising their patients to involve themselves in physical activity and eat a balanced diet, doctors themselves don’t find time to follow their own advice.” Over 100 young researchers from the entire country presented their studies and research papers in the grand finale of the 5th Cardiology Research Award at the 50th Cardiocon of the Pakistan Cardiac Society that concluded in Karachi on Sunday.

Local pharmaceutical firm PharmEvo has been supporting the research awards for the past five years and providing financial support to young researchers from the entire country to conduct research and come up with local solutions to health issues.

The research paper by Dr Memon failed to secure any of the top three awards in the grand finale, but leading cardiologists of the country praised his study, saying that he has raised an important issue.

They also said that cardiologists and other healthcare professionals need to change their own attitude towards physical activity and spend more time on their own health and well-being. Dr Huma Zartash from Lahore’s Doctors Hospital bagged the first prize of Rs100,000 for her research on a drug called ARNI (angiotensin receptor-neprilysin inhibitor) in improving the quality of life in heart failure patients with chronic kidney disease.

Dr Syed Waqar Ahmed from Karachi’s Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) clinched the second prize and Dr Sanam Khawaja from the NICVD got the third prize for their research papers in the field of cardiology.

The Pakistan Cardiac Society also awarded cash prizes to three more researchers for their extraordinary studies: Dr Tayyaba Durrani from Peshawar, Dr Saba Hussain from the NICVD and Mian Mustafa Kamal from the AKUH.

“This research by Dr Salik [Memon] highlights the fact that doctors are the most neglected patients and they hardly pay any attention towards their own health,” Prof Haroon Babar, outgoing Pakistan Endocrine Society president, told the media following the evaluation of the research papers.

“If cardiologists themselves are obese and overweight, it means they’re not finding time for exercise and physical activity. It also shows doctors are giving more preference to patients’ health than their own.”

He said the research presented by Dr Memon regarding healthcare professionals’ health highlights that doctors need to look after themselves first, present themselves as role models to their patients and avoid or quit smoking themselves before advising their patients to refrain from tobacco use.

Other leading cardiologists, including Prof Javed Akbar Sial, Prof Bilal Mohiuddin, Prof Dr Sohail Aziz, Prof Khawar Kazmi and Prof Tahir Sagheer, evaluated the research papers by the young doctors and cardiologists from various health facilities in Pakistan and lauded the quality of research being conducted by health professionals across the country.

Prof Nadeem Qamar, convener of the 50th Cardiocon and executive director of the NICVD, hoped during his address that the Cardiology Research Awards and cash prizes will encourage more physicians and interventional cardiologists to conduct research and studies to come up with indigenous solutions to problems being faced by Pakistan’s population.

“We’re not only genetically different from Europeans and Americans but our climate, social lives, eating patterns and other traits are also different from them, but unfortunately, we’re forced to rely on their research for treating our patients. Once we have our own studies, we’ll be able to help and treat our patients more effectively.”

Prof Khawar Kazmi, head of Preventive Cardiology at the NICVD, said healthcare professionals do not need to risk their own lives by paying less attention to their own health. He urged them to make time for physical activities to serve their patients more effectively.