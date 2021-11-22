Education woes

Balochistan is one of the most backward provinces in terms of education. Schools and colleges in the province’s rural areas are deserted or in a decrepit state. Teachers are reluctant to take classes as basic infrastructural facilities are unavailable. Some schools are functioning with no protective walls – or even rooms – for children. Another major problem is the non-availability of books and stationery.
Yet, elected officials seem to take no notice of the situation – let alone remedy it. The provincial government needs to resolve these problems promptly. It also needs to appoint a monitoring authority comprising at the district level, as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has done. These people will inspect educational institutions and collect monthly progress reports of students and attendance of teachers for sharing with the higher authorities for necessary action.
Guldar Ali Khan Wazir
The human potential to think, plan and act can transform the adverse effects of the approaching climate catastrophe....
On November 19, the PTI-led government passed a bill for the amendment in the Islamabad Rent Restriction Ordinance...
This refers to the news report ‘The absence of sanity’ . The brilliant piece of writing gives a clear picture of...
Pakistan is one of the few countries that consider it safe to elect a parliament through online voting. On November...
This refers to the editorial ‘TLP and the state’ . The editorial discusses how the state had to capitulate to the...
This refers to the news report ‘ECP bound to hold elections through EVMs: Farogh Naseem’ . While the ECP can’t...