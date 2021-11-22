Education woes

Balochistan is one of the most backward provinces in terms of education. Schools and colleges in the province’s rural areas are deserted or in a decrepit state. Teachers are reluctant to take classes as basic infrastructural facilities are unavailable. Some schools are functioning with no protective walls – or even rooms – for children. Another major problem is the non-availability of books and stationery.

Yet, elected officials seem to take no notice of the situation – let alone remedy it. The provincial government needs to resolve these problems promptly. It also needs to appoint a monitoring authority comprising at the district level, as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has done. These people will inspect educational institutions and collect monthly progress reports of students and attendance of teachers for sharing with the higher authorities for necessary action.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir