Expensive living

On November 19, the PTI-led government passed a bill for the amendment in the Islamabad Rent Restriction Ordinance 2001 in parliament. The bill fixed a 10 percent annual increase for commercial and residential properties.
This is not just. All over the world, residential rent is kept less than commercial rent. The government should reduce the increment in residential rent to five percent annually – this will be more in line with the PTI government’s vision to provide a house for all.
Muhammad Mahmood
Islamabad
