Unsafe online

Pakistan is one of the few countries that consider it safe to elect a parliament through online voting. On November 19, 33 bills were passed in parliament. These bills are supposed to be approved after a clause-by-clause reading, debate and voting. One of these was the controversial bill to allow overseas Pakistanis to vote in the general elections.

If the government wants to give its overseas citizens the right to vote, it has to ensure secrecy and security of the ballot beyond any reasonable doubt. It is an internationally established fact that the internet is not safe from hacking, especially when the internet being used is regulated and controlled by a foreign country. Merely passing a bill by brute majority does not make it logistically feasible.

Ali Malik Tariq

Lahore