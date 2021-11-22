Courting a disaster

This refers to the editorial ‘TLP and the state’ (November 20). The editorial discusses how the state had to capitulate to the TLP in the ‘larger interest of state’. Although the agreement between the TLP and the government has been kept a secret, the way it is unfolding is not heartening. Despite the secrecy, the deal’s consequences are going to be obvious and permanent. The TLP fiasco has also set a bad precedence for other groups.

Moreover, a wrong message has been sent to the world, and it will be exploited to keep us under pressure. It will be difficult to defend our actions. The world may react under the pretext of ‘protecting’ our nuclear assets since the state has failed to control the TLP.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi