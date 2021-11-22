From gardens to crime

The law and order situation of Lahore is quite unsatisfactory. Mobile snatching, car lifting, robberies, theft and other illegal activities are increasing. People do not feel safe anywhere. If the present situation persists, Lahore will soon be among the most dangerous cities in the world. Nobody feels safe here, especially outside the home. Everybody is worried about the increasing lawlessness in the city.

Lahore is one of the oldest cities of Pakistan and many tourists and foreigners come here to explore. Unchecked crimes will affect not only locals, but also the city’s tourism. The police are failing to curtail all these illegal activities, so the authorities concerned should step up and take other measures to assist the police.

M Zain Ul Abideen

Lahore