Five PU scholars awarded PhDs

LAHORE: Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to its scholars. Hadia-e-Fatima D/O Syed Shabih Haider Zaidi was given PhD in the subject of Botany after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Role of Chromium Resistant Bacteria in Growth Stimulation of Sunflower’, Muhammad Jawwad S/O Muhammad Ibrahim Nizami in the subject of Philosophy after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Popper’s Concept of ‘World 3’ and Collingwood’s Concept of ‘Art Proper’: A Comparative Study’, Mudaserah Malik D/O Muhammad Ata Ullah in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Theological Challenges to the Belief of Tauheed-Study of Contemporary Commentaries of Quran’, Rizwana D/O Shafqat Ali Warraich in the subject of Sociology after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Consanguineous Marriage and Child Health: Knowledge, Attitudes and Actions of Parents; A Case Study of Gujranwala’ and Affaf Asghar Butt D/O Muhammad Asghar Butt in the subject of Commerce after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Antecedents and Consequences of Corporate Derivative Use: A Conditional Process Analysis’.