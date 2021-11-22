IG offers condolences

LAHORE: The inspector general of police Punjab visited the house of SP Legal Rana Latif (late) on Sunday.
Rana Latif was posted as SP Legal in Central Police Office and died on duty a few days ago. The IG extended condolences to his family and prayed for his higher ranks. Meanwhile, the IG also visited the grave of Shaheed ASI Saleem Faisal Bhatti and laid a floral wreath on it.
Talking to the bereaved family, he said that he would personally stay in touch with the families of the martyrs of the department who passed away on duty. He also met a citizen, Adeel Ashraf, who had returned Rs3 million which were found in a shopping bag at Khayali, Gujranwala, to the owner of the money. He was presented tea and a commendatory certificate. The IG also rewarded him from his own pocket.
