‘Shehbaz, Hamza laundered billions’

LAHORE: SACM and spokesman for Punjab government Hasaan Khawar in a statement issued here on Sunday said founder of ‘Sheen-League’ Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza have earned bad name for their family by allegedly laundering billions of rupees.
There is not a single penny in the account of Shehbaz Sharif but the bank accounts of his servants have billions of rupees. FIA has got solid evidence of money laundering against Shehbaz Sharif, he said and asked Shehbaz Sharif to answer how he made fortunes and established a business empire worth billions of rupees from an iron furnace?
Hasaan Khawar said the name of the Sharif family is on the top of the list which polluted Pakistani politics for their vested interests. The so-called Khadim-e-Aala earned billions of rupees through kickbacks and commissions, he alleged and questioned that is there any business in Pakistan which grew one hundred times faster?
Theft and embezzlement is the hallmark of Shehbaz Sharif and his family, he said and added that they have been exposed in front of the nation. He said Shehbaz Sharif has always ditched the nation on every important issue. Now these elements cannot befool the nation anymore, Hasaan Khawar said.
LAHORE: Punjab University has awarded five PhD degrees to its scholars. Hadia-e-Fatima D/O Syed Shabih Haider Zaidi...
LAHORE: A man was shot dead and his brother wounded in the Manawan area on Sunday following a water dispute between...
LAHORE: Punjab Emergency Service Department Sunday commemorated World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims in...
LAHORE: The Punjab government has intensified crackdown on hoarders, recovering 460,000 bags of fertilizers, arresting...
Islamabad: The ongoing dengue fever outbreak that has proved much severe in nature and effects particularly in...
LAHORE: The inspector general of police Punjab visited the house of SP Legal Rana Latif on Sunday.Rana Latif was...