‘Shehbaz, Hamza laundered billions’

LAHORE: SACM and spokesman for Punjab government Hasaan Khawar in a statement issued here on Sunday said founder of ‘Sheen-League’ Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza have earned bad name for their family by allegedly laundering billions of rupees.

There is not a single penny in the account of Shehbaz Sharif but the bank accounts of his servants have billions of rupees. FIA has got solid evidence of money laundering against Shehbaz Sharif, he said and asked Shehbaz Sharif to answer how he made fortunes and established a business empire worth billions of rupees from an iron furnace?

Hasaan Khawar said the name of the Sharif family is on the top of the list which polluted Pakistani politics for their vested interests. The so-called Khadim-e-Aala earned billions of rupees through kickbacks and commissions, he alleged and questioned that is there any business in Pakistan which grew one hundred times faster?

Theft and embezzlement is the hallmark of Shehbaz Sharif and his family, he said and added that they have been exposed in front of the nation. He said Shehbaz Sharif has always ditched the nation on every important issue. Now these elements cannot befool the nation anymore, Hasaan Khawar said.