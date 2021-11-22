CM sees process of making Ghilaf-e-Kaaba

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said seeing the process of making Ghilaf-e-Kaaba during Umrah is the happiest and beautiful moment of his life. The CM said that he observed the process of making Ghilaf-e-Kaaba and the authorities briefed him about it. He termed the observation process of preparing Ghilaf-e-Kaaba is a blessed, great pleasure and an unforgettable.