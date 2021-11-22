PM asks minister to hold early LG polls in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government and Community Development Department Minister Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed has called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Prime Minister's House Islamabad.

The meeting discussed the holding of local bodies’ elections in Punjab. The prime minister directed Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed to hold local bodies’ elections in Punjab early and complete all arrangements and legal proceedings in this regard. The prime minister also instructed him to get the Punjab Local Government Act 2021 passed by the Punjab Assembly soon.

On the occasion, Mahmoodur Rasheed gave a briefing to the PM on preparations for local bodies’ elections and apprised him about salient features of the Local Government Act 2021.

He said that the Local Government Act has been drafted in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The purpose of this act is to ensure the devolution of power to the lower level and this will make the local bodies more empowered. An effective system of Local Government will solve the problems of people at their doorstep, he said. During the meeting, the PM also directed him to hold events related to Insaf Health Card and Ehsas programme.