Venezuela opposition takes part in vote as foreign teams observe

Khartoum: A 16-year-old boy was shot in the head and fatally wounded in the Sudanese capital on Sunday in a crackdown...
Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday he had had a third dose of a Covid vaccine, as the country...
Tehran: More than 1,000 Iranians marched on Sunday towards the governor’s office in the western province of...
Istanbul: Seven Turkish citizens held in eastern Libya for almost two years were released and returned home after...
Tripoli: Libya’s interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah on Sunday registered his candidacy for next month’s...
Tunis: -Tunisia’s president told the US secretary of state that his country was preparing to come out from its...