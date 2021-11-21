CNICs of outlaws to be blocked in Kolai-Palas: official

MANSEHRA: Police in Kolai-Palas district have decided to block the computerised national identity cards of the outlaws wanted in murder and other serious crimes, an official said.

This was decided in a monthly crime review meeting, chaired by District Police Officer Kolai-Palas Suleman Khan.

Suleman Khan said that special teams would be formed to launch a crackdown against the outlaws soon.

“The raiding teams will conduct raids anywhere and anytime to round up the outlaws,” he said.

He also said that the police would also establish liaison with the locals to maintain the law order.

“The enforcement of the national action plan has to be ensured across the district for the safety of citizens,” he said.