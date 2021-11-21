Janikhel Wazir elders want govt to fulfill promises

BANNU: Hundreds of people of Janikhel Wazir tribe Saturday took to the streets to press the government for acceptance of their demands.
The protesters were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans of their demands. They also chanted slogans against the government for failure to fulfill promises.
MANSEHRA: Police in Kolai-Palas district have decided to block the computerised national identity cards of the outlaws...
PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Information Kamran Bangash said the Pakistan Democratic Movement held a flop rally...
SWABI: The students were urged at a lecture on Saturday to acquire skills in their respective fields in order to work...
MANDI BAHAUDDIN: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Shahbaz Gill said that Imran Khan would soon launch ‘Ehsaas...
LAHORE: Religious scholars of different schools of thought have taken exception to the US State Department’s...
NOWSHERA: The district administration on Saturday removed mega banners and panaflexes of the candidates contesting the...