Sunday November 21, 2021
Janikhel Wazir elders want govt to fulfill promises

November 21, 2021

BANNU: Hundreds of people of Janikhel Wazir tribe Saturday took to the streets to press the government for acceptance of their demands.

The protesters were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans of their demands. They also chanted slogans against the government for failure to fulfill promises.