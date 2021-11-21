Students asked to acquire skills

SWABI: The students were urged at a lecture on Saturday to acquire skills in their respective fields in order to work for the development of the country.

Mohammad Sajjad Mughal, Director/Chief Executive, Classic International Trading and academic expert of Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology delivered the lecture.

Earlier, Mughal exchanged views with Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Rector GIK Institute, Prof Dr Wasim A Khan, Pro-Rector Academics and various other faculty members.

The deans, heads of various departments, students and faculty members attended the lecture. Mughal said that Pakistan’s startup received over $228 million in investment in the first eight months of the current year and it was expected that in future it would further improve.

He said besides technology, there was a dire need for a dedicated team who could work to deliver in accordance with the chalked out plan, achieving the outlined objectives and meeting the emerging challenges in the business field.

For the success of the business, a good team was a must to deliver and capture the market, keeping in mind the rival companies and adopting a result-oriented strategy, he said. Mughal said that there was no zero risk in entrepreneurship. A good entrepreneur embraced risks, concentrated on his targets while focusing on managing risk, he added.

A host of factors helps achieve inclusive economic growth, he said, adding that the level of technology was also an important determinant of economic growth.