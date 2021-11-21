Mega banners, panaflexes removed in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The district administration on Saturday removed mega banners and panaflexes of the candidates contesting the upcoming local governments’ elections.

The action was taken following a letter sent by Ali Abdullah Khalid, the regional election commissioner, Hyderabad, Sindh, for local governments’ elections pointing the violation of code of conduct Section 21 by displaying mega banners, posters and panaflexes in Nowshera district.

Taking notice, deputy commissioner, who is also district returning officer for LG polls, directed all the tehsil municipal officers to remove the big banners, panaflexes and posters and present a report to the relevant quarters.

The DRO has urged the candidates to follow the code of conduct of the Election Commission of Pakistan or else action would be taken against them as per law.