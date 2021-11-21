PDM rally proved a flopped show: CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday criticised Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and said the coalition that boasts of public support had failed to even bring a few hundred people to its rally in the provincial capital.
In a statement, Mahmood Khan said the public meeting of PDM was a flopped show as public participation was thin.
He further said people of KP kept themselves aloof from the PDM rally as the movement leaders had also been involved in corruption in the past. He said that people have rejected PDM like 2018 and the coalition that is working on an agenda to mislead the public should accept its defeat.
Mahmood Khan said that those criticising the government for inflation should know that the country is facing a financial quagmire due to mismanagement and ill-planned policies of the past rulers. He said the government was not oblivious to the problems of people and is incessantly working under the leadership of the prime minister to provide relief to citizens.
