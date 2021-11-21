Officials discard 420 liters of adulterated milk

HARIPUR: Officials of livestock and food safety departments confiscated 420 liters of milk here on Saturday.

Official sources said that on the growing complaints from consumers regarding the sale of adulterated fresh milk, the officials of Livestock and Halal Food Authority jointly collected samples from the containers of the suppliers.

The checking proved that the commodity had adulteration of health-hazardous substances and could not be permitted and recommended for human use.

The officials confiscated 420 liters of milk brought from different parts of Haripur district and spilled it out in the River Daur. The suppliers were warned of further legal action if they were found violating the food laws.