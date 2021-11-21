Dubair power project: Kohistan jirga wants 2013 accord implemented

MANSEHRA: A grand jirga constituted by the people of three Kohistan districts on Saturday decided to take up the free-of-cost electricity supply and other issues of the Dubair-Khawar Hydropower Project with the federal minister for Water and Powerand commissioner Hazara division.

“The jirga, which was also attended by the local lawmakers, has decided to hold meetings with commissioner and federal minister to ensure the implementation of an agreement reached between them and the government in 2013,” Maulana Karimdad, the spokesperson for the jirga, told reporters in Pattan, the district headquarters of the Lower Kohistan.

He said that the elders, including MNA Malik Afreen, MPA Mufti Obaidur Rehman, MPA Maulana Abdul Ghafar Shah and MPA Didar Khan, were going to call on the commissioner Hazara on November 22.

“We will also meet the federal minister for Wapda next week to discuss the delay in the enforcement of the agreement as we are still without benefits, which the former had committed with locals in 2013,” Maulana Karimdad said.

He said according to the agreement, Wapda was supposed to supply electricity to around 20,000 households on the cheapest tariffs, enhance the capacity of the Pattan gridstation to 132kv from existing 25kv and induct locals on lower grader positions but to

no avail,” Maulana Karimdad said.Maulana Karimdad said that the work on the Dubair Khawar Hydropower Project built on a local was completed in 2011 but they were still without benefits committed by the Wapda through an agreement.

The Wapda had suspended the installation of main transmission lines of the Dasu Hydropower Project passing through

the Kohistan districts after the locals forcibly restricted it on the decree of the same jirga some three months ago.