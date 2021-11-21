‘Scientific Study’ initiated in recently established ‘Leopard Preservation Zone’

Islamabad : The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has started ‘Scientific Study’ in the recently established 10-km Leopard Preservation Zone to find ways and means to enhance leopard population in the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP).

According to the details provided by IWMB, the Scientific Study is just a beginning of a process that would mainly focus on ‘negative factors’ and their ‘nature based solutions’ to develop cordial environment for the leopards in the national park.

The record of the 20 camera traps installed in the national park showed that a total of seven leopards have so far been detected and it is expected that their population would grow in the coming months.

The migration of leopards from Himalayas to Margallas has started that is a clear indication that this area is again attracting this rare wildlife species due to its favourable natural habitats.

Though the protection of forest areas and natural habitats of wildlife animals is still a grave challenge due to illegal activities of timber mafia and developers but the relevant authorities have done some good work in the recent past to improve the situation.

The national park has become part of the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan after which the relevant authorities have joined hands to introduce new laws to protect this area in the face of grave challenges.

The IWMB chairperson has said that the scientific study is just a beginning and they would take some more steps to get to know the real facts, adding “Once the required information is gathered we will make plans to restore natural habitats of leopards and other wildlife animals.