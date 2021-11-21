OPF pact with Al-Khidmat for cooperation

Islamabad: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan (AKFP) and Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF).

On behalf of AKFP Islamabad President Hamid Athar Malik, Secretary General Altaf Sher and on behalf of OPF Director Welfare Services Mustafa Haider and Dr. Ghulam Nasirul Haq signed the agreement and exchanged documents.

The meeting was held at OPF Office here. PG Welfare Laiqa Umbereen, Senior Vice President Dr. Baqir Khan Khakwani and Head Corporate Affairs Shahzad Saleem Abbasi were present on the occasion.

Addressing the meeting, Hamid Athar Malik said that AKF was playing a vital role in the development of the society. The DG OPF said that they would continue to provide services to overseas Pakistanis in collaboration with Al-Khidmat Foundation. The meeting also expressed the intention to work on common interests and reiterated that they will work together on a voluntary level for the welfare of Al-Khidmat and OPF.