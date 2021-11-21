Body for revolutionising aviation industry formed

Islamabad: Captain Aijaz Ahmed from Lahore and Captain Asim Nawaz from Karachi have been elected as the first president and general secretary respectively of the Aircraft Owners and Operators Association (AOOA), Pakistan

“We are delighted to announce the formation of Aircraft Owners and Operators Association (AOOA) Pakistan for developing and revolutionising the Aviation Industry in Pakistan,” Imran Aslam Khan, Founder of the Association said. The AOOA will work with the concerned authorities for developing the aviation Sector and promoting Tourism through Aviation Industry. It will represent its members (aircraft Owners and air operators) at appropriate forums to highlight problems being faced by the aviation industry and suggest their solutions. AOOA will also suggest changes and improvements required in National Aviation Policy and the National legislation in the best interest of Pakistan.