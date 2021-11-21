Action against illegal dumping of garbage directed

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has directed the authorities concerned to take action against housing societies and individuals doing illegal dumping of garbage.

He issued these directions while chairing a meeting to review the cleanliness arrangements in Lahore and the performance of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC). The chief secretary directed that as per law stern action be taken against those doing illegal dumping after issuing a warning to them. He mentioned that it is the collective responsibility of all to take care of sanitation and support the efforts of the government in improving cleanliness. Praising the performance of LWMC, the chief secretary also issued instructions to further improve the sanitation arrangements in the city. He said that timely resolution of the complaints of the citizens regarding cleanliness must be ensured, adding that the provision of a clean environment to citizens is the priority of the government.

Commissioner Lahore division briefed that the LWMC has started implementing the short and medium-term plans to keep the city clean and zero waste operation was successfully completed in all the towns.

He said that 16,000 tons of garbage from Shalimar Town, 12,000 tons from Ravi Town, 14,000 tons from Nishtar Town, 11,000 tons from Samanabad Town, 8,000 tons from Gulberg Town, 8,000 tons from Aziz Bhatti Town, 14,000 tons from Wagah Town, and 22,000 tons of waste from Allama Iqbal Town was collected.

He said that 666 employees of LWMC were sacked over continuous absence from duty while one thousand sanitary workers and 171 drivers were recruited. He said that water is being sprayed on the roads to prevent smog.

LDA DG, Managing Director Wasa, DG PHA, CEO LWMC and officers concerned attended the meeting.