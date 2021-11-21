 
close
Sunday November 21, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Deputy Speaker condoles with Sh Rashid

By APP
November 21, 2021

Islamabad: Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Saturday visited the residence of Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed to offer condolences on death of his elder brother Sheikh Rafique Qamar.

He expressed grief and prayed to Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.