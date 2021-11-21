Mushaira at PACR today

Rawalpindi: A Punjabi ‘Mushaira’ in connection with the 552nd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji will be held at Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi (PACR) today (Sunday).
According to PACR spokesman, poets belonging to the Sikh community, besides representatives of local literary organisations, will participate in the poetry session at the PACR’s ‘Adabi Bhetak’. Director Waqar Ahmed said that the purpose of ‘Mushaira’ was to express solidarity with the Sikh community. He informed that ‘Adbi Bethak’ of the Arts Council was inaugurated last week, and this would be the first ‘Mushaira’ to be held there. Waqar said that apart from the representatives of organisations, citizens would also be allowed to participate in the ‘Mushaira’.
Islamabad: A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan and Overseas...
LAHORE: The first All-Pakistan Summit of Students’ Societies culminated in a fanfare at the Oval Ground of...
Islamabad: A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Pakistan National Heart Association and Health Services...
LAHORE: The Punjab Mines and Minerals Department held a seminar “Women of Steel - Launch of Women in Mining...
Islamabad: Captain Aijaz Ahmed from Lahore and Captain Asim Nawaz from Karachi have been elected as the first...
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has directed the authorities concerned to take action against housing...