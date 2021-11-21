Mushaira at PACR today

Rawalpindi: A Punjabi ‘Mushaira’ in connection with the 552nd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji will be held at Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi (PACR) today (Sunday).

According to PACR spokesman, poets belonging to the Sikh community, besides representatives of local literary organisations, will participate in the poetry session at the PACR’s ‘Adabi Bhetak’. Director Waqar Ahmed said that the purpose of ‘Mushaira’ was to express solidarity with the Sikh community. He informed that ‘Adbi Bethak’ of the Arts Council was inaugurated last week, and this would be the first ‘Mushaira’ to be held there. Waqar said that apart from the representatives of organisations, citizens would also be allowed to participate in the ‘Mushaira’.