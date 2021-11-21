No further closure of schools on the cards: Shafqat

LAHORE : Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood has said that students have already faced huge academic loss due to closure of educational institutions, so there is no further closure on the cards.

Talking to the media at the National College of Arts (NCA) here on Saturday, the minister said that examinations, including those of O/A levels, across the country would be held as per the schedule and students would be taught complete syllabus during this academic year. Earlier, Shafqat Mahmood performed the groundbreaking ceremony of a new graduate block and also inaugurated the NCA Digital Studio.

He said that with the construction of the new block, more students would be able to enter NCA which had a prominent position in the art institutions not just in Pakistan but all over the world. He said since the NCA had got the status of a university, the institute would be further improved. He added construction of new campuses would begin soon. He also congratulated NCA Principal Prof Dr Murtaza Jafri, the students and faculty on the university status to NCA. The minister said that no previous government had given as much budget for higher education as the incumbent government did. Prof Dr Murtaza Jafri also spoke and appreciated the efforts of Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood for grant of the university status to NCA.